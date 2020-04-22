Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,638,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after buying an additional 682,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,079,000 after purchasing an additional 419,980 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,603 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.10. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.04.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

