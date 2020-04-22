Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of EDAP opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edap Tms by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Edap Tms by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

