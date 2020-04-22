Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Short Interest Update

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 3,536,200 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 546,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of SATS opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Echostar has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Echostar will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Echostar by 3,330.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.