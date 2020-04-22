EchoLink (EKO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48,728.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $432,440.31 and $48,728.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.96 or 0.04537389 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00067067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014096 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

