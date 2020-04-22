Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Eastgroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $102.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $59,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 206,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 88,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.