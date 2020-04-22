Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.32

Shares of Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.32 and traded as low as $26.40. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 2,221 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 22.59%.

In related news, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

