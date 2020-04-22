e-Gulden 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,647.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $900,549.65 and $1,647.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00589918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007444 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 180.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000273 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,948,006 coins and its circulating supply is 17,125,646 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

