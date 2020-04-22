Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON DNE opened at GBX 275 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400.90 ($5.27). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 327.98. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

