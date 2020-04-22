DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $220,783.88 and $91.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013943 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017357 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005589 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

