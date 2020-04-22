Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 216.47 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. The stock has a market cap of $841.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2,164.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.51. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 372.60 ($4.90).

DRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 336.56 ($4.43).

In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 50,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £79,793.68 ($104,964.06). Also, insider Andy Koss sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £30,297.75 ($39,854.97).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

