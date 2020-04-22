Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.92

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 5418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,346,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $8,260,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 194,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
