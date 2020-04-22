Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.92

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 5418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,346,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $8,260,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 194,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

