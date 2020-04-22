Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

