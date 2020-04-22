DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for DIRTT Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRTT. ValuEngine raised DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on DIRTT Environmental from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10. DIRTT Environmental has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million.

In other news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge acquired 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $144,570.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

