Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 1,071.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $72.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.