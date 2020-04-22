Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $305,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $1,496,951. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

