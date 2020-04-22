Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $139,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after acquiring an additional 938,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.