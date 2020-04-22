DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in DHT were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DHT by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 854,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 507,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,104. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of -0.05. DHT Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHT. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.