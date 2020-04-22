DeviantCoin Achieves Market Cap of $313,501.32 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $313,501.32 and approximately $4,515.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 26,546,348 coins and its circulating supply is 26,546,248 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

