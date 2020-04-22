Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.79

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €7.79 ($9.05) and last traded at €7.80 ($9.07), with a volume of 8199300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €7.99 ($9.29).

Several research firms have weighed in on LHA. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.25 ($14.24).

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

