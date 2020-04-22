Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.79

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €7.79 ($9.05) and last traded at €7.80 ($9.07), with a volume of 8199300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €7.99 ($9.29).

Several research firms have weighed in on LHA. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.25 ($14.24).

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.