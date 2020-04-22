Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €165.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €144.18 ($167.65).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €135.50 ($157.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 12-month high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €127.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.98.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

