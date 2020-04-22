DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBOEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DBOEY stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.66.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $947.32 million during the quarter.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

