Deutsche Bank Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Price Target to $10.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

