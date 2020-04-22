Deutsche Bank Cuts Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target to $7.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LIND. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $253.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,729.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

