Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.20. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$138.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$113.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$115.15.

CNR stock traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$108.61. 21,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,517. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$117.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,879,540.23. Also, Director Donald Carty purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at C$8,700,566.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,451 shares of company stock worth $427,559 and have sold 21,160 shares worth $2,469,439.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

