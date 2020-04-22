Desjardins Weighs in on Ag Growth International Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFN. Cormark reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.29.

Shares of AFN stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.00. 19,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,971. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.28. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $403.95 million and a P/E ratio of 28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.