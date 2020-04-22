Desjardins Comments on Ascot Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ascot Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

TSE:AOT traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.75. 96,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,769. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.87 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.