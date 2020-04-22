Dero (DERO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $573,703.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Dero has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $573,703.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,649,339 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

