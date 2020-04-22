Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

DAL stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,675,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,989,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.