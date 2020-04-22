DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 100%

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) shares dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 132,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,405% from the average daily volume of 8,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$783,819.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $177,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

