DecentBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $199,119.97 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. DecentBet has a total market cap of $199,119.97 and approximately $343.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.02673087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00221105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.