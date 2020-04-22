Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Dassault Systemes in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Dassault Systemes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systemes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of DASTY opened at $147.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dassault Systemes has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $181.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systemes by 208.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

