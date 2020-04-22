Dassault Systemes (DASTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, analysts expect Dassault Systemes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DASTY opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.90. Dassault Systemes has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $181.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASTY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

