Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €88.00 ($102.33) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.37 ($82.98).

BN stock traded down €0.44 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €62.40 ($72.56). 1,856,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.18. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

