Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €68.75 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.29 ($82.89).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €63.00 ($73.26) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.18.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.