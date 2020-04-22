DA Davidson Comments on CANADA GOOSE-TS’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GOO)

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$452.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.00 million.

