CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -6.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($0.90) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.43. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. Research analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSI Compressco from $4.00 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

