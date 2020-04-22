Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.