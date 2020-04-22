CROAT Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, CROAT has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $49,745.01 and approximately $26.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 77,765,769 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.