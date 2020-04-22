Critical Contrast: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) vs. DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC)

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions -35.77% -6.74% -2.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.51 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -6.04

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.35%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 240.24%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A Company Profile

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

