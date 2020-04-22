Criteo (CRTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Criteo has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRTO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 6,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,685. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.96.

CRTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

