Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.21, 698,990 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 686,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crew Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 million and a PE ratio of 2.91.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

