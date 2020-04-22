Credit Suisse Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $20.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.51.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $149,973.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,439,612.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,774,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.