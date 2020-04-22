Craig Hallum Trims Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price to $58.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,158. Entegris has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

