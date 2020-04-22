Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 399,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

