Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,254,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,559,240. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

