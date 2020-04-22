Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

XBI traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

