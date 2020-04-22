Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

