Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 612 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.99. 48,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.