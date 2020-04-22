Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after buying an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,850 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 1,232,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,334,898. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

