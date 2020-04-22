Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 2,572 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Envestnet comprises about 0.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Envestnet worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,011. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.70 and a beta of 1.81. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,244 shares of company stock worth $1,594,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Envestnet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.